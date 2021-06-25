The month in pictures

Lucinda Lester, a third-grade student in Ms. Susan Raven’s class at the Pemetic Elementary School, holds her winning Woodsy Owl poster. Lester won first place in the Bar Harbor Garden Club contest, first place for the Garden Club Federation of Maine (state level) and third place in the New England Garden Clubs region. This year’s contest was dedicated to Woodsy Owl’s 50th birthday and Lester’s winning entry shared Woodsy’s special theme, “Lend a Hand, Save the Land.” PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BAR HARBOR GARDEN CLUB
Megatron, the leader of the Decepticons, stands on the Somesville Bridge on June 5 before heading to Bar Harbor to hand out flyers. Rebecca Norwood helped Kevin Gabriel out of the costume after posing on the bridge for a bit. Gabriel said the costume weighs less than 15 pounds but stands nearly 9 feet tall. The couple, based out of Southwest Harbor, also have costumes for Transformers Optimus Prime and Bumblebee and are working to build their business, Autobots Entertainment, where the characters can be hired for events. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
Leave a Reply