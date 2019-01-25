The making of a community farm

BAR HARBOR — Glenon Friedmann will discuss how she started the Bar Harbor Farm and how she and her partner Rose Avenia continue to run a community farm on Mount Desert Island at a talk and slideshow at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

The Bar Harbor Farm leases a 2-acre field on Norway Drive in collaboration with Maine Coast Heritage Trust. The farm also purchased the old Gilbert Farm on Gilbert Farm Road. This 50 acres of farmland is now preserved, with agricultural and nature easements, as farmland forever. The 15 acres of tillable soils are considered “agricultural soils of statewide significance.”

“We are honored with this opportunity to preserve a historic farm and continue the tradition of providing local produce to the island,” Friedmann said.

The Bar Harbor Community Farm works on a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) system, in which members share the risks and benefits of local food production. Members make a payment at the beginning of the season and receive a weekly share of the harvest.

Food is the most basic common interest of humanity,” the farm’s website says. “Our aim is to encourage delight in this shared common interest, and to foster a deeper understanding of how food grows.” Friedmann says her vegetable is a carrot: “sturdy, nutritious, keeps well, sweet and tender when grown with care.”

This is her ninth season farming on Mount Desert Island. She is a graduate of the MOFGA Journeyperson Program. Avenia ran her own CSA in Vermont before returning to Bar Harbor.

For more information about the Bar Harbor Farm, visit barharborfarm.net. For more information about the talk, contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.