The littlest artists

BAR HARBOR — ArtWaves presents an ongoing art program for toddlers and their caregivers Saturdays at 10 a.m. at its Town Hill studio. “The program will develop language, geometry, social and motor skills with more than a touch of general merriment,” a statement from ArtWaves said.

Aprons and art materials are provided. “Come brush, scrape, squish, sew, snip, tear, and wear some of what is made,” organizers said. “Bring home the frame-able artwork, games, and gifts to give that are created in class, along with ideas to interact and entertain.”

Each Saturday, four or more art projects will be set up, intended to cover one hour or so of art time. An optional social time follows and participants are welcome to bring snacks.

The workshop fee is $30 for the month or $12 for drop-ins. ($20/$8 for ArtWaves members.)

Visit artwavesmdi.org.