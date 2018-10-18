Gallon to discuss history of opera

BAR HARBOR — Bob Gallon, a clinical psychologist and musician will talk about the history of opera at Birch Bay Village Inn on Oct. 26 as part of the Acadia Senior College Food For Thought lunch and lecture series.

Opera was invented in the late 1500s as part of what was believed to be a revival of ancient Greek theater. Since then, opera has developed to today’s world-wide broadcasts of Live from the Met. Gallon’s talk will focus on the first two centuries of opera, through Mozart. Highlights of operas from that time period will be played and discussed, ending with several famous Mozart arias.

Gallon was the tuba player for the Bangor Symphony for 30 years until he retired last year. He has taught numerous music courses for Acadia Senior College. He is planning to teach The History of Opera, Part 3 in the spring of 2019.

Food for Thought is held at Birch Bay Village in Hulls Cove and is open to the public. The lecture is free, and a hot buffet lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for $12. Reservations are required for either. Contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or learn@acadiaseniorcollege.org.