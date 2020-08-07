The Grand announces auditions   

ELLSWORTH — Video audition submissions are being accepted for an outdoor tribute concert series featuring the women and men of classic country music. The concerts are scheduled from mid-September to early October. The Grand is looking for six to eight performers who can embody the styles of singers such as Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Charlie Pride, Kenny Rogers and Hank Williams, to name a few.

Submit an email with your name, relative experience, contact information, September/October availability and an attached video audition to [email protected]. The video should be 2-3 minutes of you singing a classic country song that embodies the vocal qualities of the original performer. A direct impersonation or physical similarity is secondary to the vocal interpretation. Sing with a karaoke track or live instrumental accompaniment; no a cappella singing.

Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 24.

All performances and rehearsals will comply with state COVID-19 safety mandates.