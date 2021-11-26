“The Gatherings” explores truth and healing

BAR HARBOR—Thirty years ago, a group of Indigenous and non-Indigenous individuals came together in Wabanaki territory to explore some of the questions at the heart of Truth and Healing efforts in the U.S. and Canada. “The Gatherings: Reimagining Indigenous-Settler Relations” tells the story of these meetings in the words of those participants.

Shirley N. Hager and Wayne A. Newell will discuss the book during a virtual talk on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. on Zoom, sponsored by the Jesup Memorial Library and the Acadia Friends (Quaker) Meeting.

The meetings that served as the basis for this book were held over several years in a Wabanaki-led traditional council format. In the book, those who were at the meetings share the lessons they learned and reflect on how their lives were changed by their experiences and how they continue to be impacted by them.

The book was co-authored by Hager and by Mawopiyane, which, in Passamaquoddy, means “let us sit together.” Mawopiyane was chosen to describe the full group of co-authors who contributed to the book.

Hager lives in Chesterville and is a retired associate professor with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. She serves with the Friends (Quaker) Committee on Maine Public Policy and chairs its committee on tribal-state relations. She is also a trained facilitator with the national Center for Courage and Renewal. Hager coordinated the gatherings that are the subject of the book.

Newell is Peskotomuhkati/Passamaquoddy, originally from the community of Sipayik/Pleasant Point. He has lived for the past 40 years at Motahkomikuk/Indian Township where he has made contributions to the local school, the health center and to tribal government while serving in the state Legislature, on the University of Maine board of trustees and on national education committees. He is a repository of Passamaquoddy songs and stories, which he has recorded and shared in numerous venues, including the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. In recent years, he has helped to revive the Passamaquoddy language, and recently published a collection of Wabanaki stories that have been passed down from generation to generation. The book, “Kuhkomossonuk Akonutomuwinokot: Stories Our Grandmothers Told Us,” is presented in both Passamaquoddy and English.

