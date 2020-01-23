The Calvineers film project

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine filmmakers Thom Willey and Laurie Flood will talk about their current film project, “The Calvineers Movie,” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

This film, currently in production, documents and shares the work of the Calvineers, a North Atlantic right whale conservation group from the Adams School in Castine. The Calvineers are a group of seventh- and eighth-grade student scientists who volunteer outside of their typical school day to promote the conservation of the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

Contact 244-7065.