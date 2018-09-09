The buzz on bees

BAR HARBOR — Master Beekeeper Andrew Dewey will give a talk at the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. to learn more about beekeeping.

Dewey has kept bees in Maine since 2001. He is certified by both the Eastern Apicultural Society and The University of Montana as a Master Beekeeper, and by the University of Maine as a Master Gardener Volunteer. He teaches Beginner and Intermediate Beekeeping classes through the University of Maine Cooperative Extension office in Washington County.

Dewey serves as Treasurer of the Maine State Beekeepers Association and is past president and founder of The Washington County Beekeepers Association.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.