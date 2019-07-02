The bees are back in town!

Bee Parks and the Hornets, the pop-rock band that formed in 2018 in Southwest Harbor, have two outdoor concerts planned on Mount Desert Island in coming weeks. The concerts will kick off an East Coast summer tour and celebrate the release of their first full-length album, “Welcome to Our Hive.”

On Sunday, July 14, at 1 p.m., the band will perform a concert on the Harbor House Community Lawn in Southwest Harbor, as part of the Harbor House Flamingo Festival. The show is sponsored by the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Admission is by donation and CDs will be for sale.

On Thursday, July 18, at 5 p.m., Bee Parks and the Hornets present a free concert at the Northeast Harbor Marina. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Mount Desert Elementary School gymnasium.

The band plays original songs intended for family audiences about the environment, social justice and empathy. In the summer of 2018, they played a series of concerts in Bar Harbor. They have since been playing around the state and the Northeast.

“We’re excited to kick off our album release and our East Coast summer tour right here in Southwest Harbor, where we first started playing together,” said Brittany Parker, the band’s leader. “Wherever we go next, we’ll always feel at home in this hive!”

Parker, a former Tremont resident who is currently based in Rockland, sings lead vocals and plays ukulele. Carl Ferm plays saxophone and keyboard and Joey Dupuis plays trumpet and electric guitar. Both are based in Pretty Marsh, with Ferm teaching music in Portland during the school year.

The rhythm section hails from Tremont with Jarly Bobadilla on bass guitar and Cedar Ellis on drums. Ellis, the youngest in the band at 14 years old, is the son of jazz musician Shane Ellis and photographer Emily Ellis.

“Cedar’s performance on this album is impressive and so fun,” said Parker. “It was his first time recording professionally, and he couldn’t stop smiling throughout the session! That kind of energy is infectious and you can feel it in the music.”

The musical genres on the album range from pop-rock to blues to 90’s alt rock to musical theater. Songs include “Things that Sting,” “Metamorphosis,” “Swarm Power,” and their anthem for individuality, “Bee Yourself.”

The album will be globally distributed on all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Later in the summer, the band plans an East Coast tour to Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania. Proceeds from donations at the concert on July 14 will go to support the band on this tour.

