TEMPO to play

BAR HARBOR — The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra, or TEMPO, is set to play a concert including the 1812 Overture, the theme from “The Titanic” and other favorites Saturday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at St. Saviour’s Church.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for middle and high school students and free for children 12 and under. Family tickets may be purchased for $20.

The same program will also be presented later the same day, at 6 p.m., at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth.

Contact The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra on Facebook.