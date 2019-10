BAR HARBOR — The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra will perform a program titled “Fantasy” twice, at different venues, on Saturday, Nov. 2. A 2 p.m. show will be held at St. Saviour’s in Bar Harbor and a 6 p.m. performance will be at the Moore Center in Ellsworth.

The program includes Moussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain and selections from Engelbert Humperdinck’s fantasy opera Hansel and Gretel.

Contact redmondson@barhbr.com or 266-3662.