TEMPO to play pair of concerts

BAR HARBOR — The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra will play at St. Saviour’s Church on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m., then at the Moore Center in Ellsworth at 6 p.m. that evening.

The orchestra will open the concert with Suppe’s “Light Cavalry Overture,” then play other “classical chestnuts,” ending with “Armed Forces Salute” and “Stars and Stripes Forever” to honor veterans.

Admission costs $10 per adult, $5 per middle school or high school student, or $20 per family. Children 12 and under enter free.

“Like” The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra on Facebook to be eligible for a prize to be drawn at the evening concert.