TEMPO adds adults to mix

BAR HARBOR — The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra, or TEMPO, is now an intergenerational affair. The group has performances set for Nov. 4 in both Bar Harbor and Ellsworth.

TEMPO was founded in 2010 by Connors Emerson music teacher Rebecca Edmondson and her son Ethan, a music teacher at Ellsworth Elementary and Middle School. Until this year, the group was mainly middle and high school students, but now the 30 members vary in age from senior citizens to fifth graders.

“I turned it into a community orchestra because adults were looking for a creative outlet,” Edmonson said. “The music is really bringing the generations together.

“The older ones are great mentors, and the young ones are bringing energy,” she said. “It’s working great.”

The orchestra rehearses in Ellsworth, which Edmondson said was a central location for the members. She said that members come from all over the county, including Surry, Gouldsboro and Mount Desert Island.

While TEMPO usually has an overarching theme to their shows, Edmondson said this show will not, other than a small tribute to military veterans with the “Armed Forces Salute” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

“It’s just real good orchestra music,” Edmondson said.

Other pieces on the set list are “Light Cavalry Overture” by Franz Von Suppe, “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Rhosymedre.” Edmondson said TEMPO rehearsed for 10 weeks to fine-tune the show.

TEMPO usually has three “sessions” a year, each one culminating in a performance. The group sometimes collaborates with local dance groups and artists. They have even collaborated with painters, where the performance was painted live and the paintings were auctioned off afterwards.

This show will be co-conducted by Ethan Edmondson.

The first show is set for St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. Then they’ll pack up their instruments and head to Ellsworth for a 6 p.m. concert at the Moore Community Center. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for middle and high school students. Kids under 12 enter free.

More information on TEMPO can be found on Facebook.