Teens present Charlie Brown performance

ELLSWORTH — A live performance of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is set for Dec. 7-9 at the Grand.

The production includes songs from the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” the Vince Guaraldi holiday musical favorite “Christmas Time is Here” as well as the carol “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.”

Nina Robinson-Poole is the director and choreographer. The cast includes Nick Hansen, Emma Kohr, Caleb Leathers, Catherine Ford, Winslow Hanson, Lillian Philbrook, Nolan Domagala, Jarod Smith and Kasey Jordan. In addition to Robinson-Poole, the production staff includes Malen Hsu (Music Director), Kimberly Fitch (Administration) and Peter Miller (Tech Design, Props).

Tickets are on sale now and are $12 for adults and $8 for youth 12 and under. Visit grandonline.org.