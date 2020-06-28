Teen Food Justice League camp  

CHERRYFIELD—Teens interested in food, who want to grow a garden or learn how to cook are invited to attend Food Justice League Camp. The week-long program, offered by Healthy Acadia, will take place July 20-24, in Cherryfield.

The program focuses on building skills to change how people work with food by exploring issues such as food security, nutrition and food waste. Students will take field trips to gardens and organizations and visit with people working to make a difference in the local food system. Students will prepare their own lunches.

Interested teens ages 13–18 may apply. Camp is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, and will take place primarily at the Cherryfield Academy, with some programming held off-site.

Deadline for applications is July 10.

For information, contact Regina Grabrovac at (207) 255–3741 or at [email protected].