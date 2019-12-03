Teachers discuss trip to Europe

TREMONT — Tremont Consolidates School teachers Liz Rabasca and Katrina Linscott will present a slideshow and discussion on their trip to France, the Netherlands and Belgium on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Thanks to a grant offered by the Tremont School Fund, the two set off last July for 16 days in order to gain experience and knowledge to enhance instruction.

One area of focus was World War II and the Holocaust. The two visited places such an internment camp in the south of France, the Anne Frank house, and Westerbork — the transit camp where the Frank family was taken. The presentation will also focus on the diversity and beauty of different areas of France, including Paris, Provence and the Riviera, as well as the creative lives of artists and writers who have found inspiration there.

Contact 244-7777.