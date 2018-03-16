Taylor tours Italy

BAR HARBOR — Judy Taylor will talk about her time exploring in Italy and sketching the scenery around her at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, March 30, at 7 p.m.

Taylor led a group of students to sketch, tour and view art in Rome and the territory of Puglia, a long, narrow peninsula in the south of Italy bordered by the Ionian and Adriatic seas.

The group traveled to towns including the medieval city of Matera, which is in the Basilicata region; Ostuni, known as the “White City” for its whitewashed houses perched on three hills; and Lecce, which is nicknamed the “Florence of the South” because of the Baroque architecture in the city.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].