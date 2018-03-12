Tanglewood Marionettes to lead workshop, perform twice

BAR HARBOR — The Tanglewood Marionettes will perform two shows at The Criterion Theatre this summer as part of their national tour. The puppetry theater will perform “The Dragon King” on Saturday, June 20, and “Sleeping Beauty” on Sunday, July 1. Both shows will begin at 2 p.m. and run just under an hour.

“‘The Dragon King’ is a classic fable based on Chinese folklore, telling the tale of a wise Grandmother who journeys to the bottom of the sea to seek the Dragon King, who has forsaken the land above,” said a press release. “With colorful sea creatures, an exciting adventure, and all the visual splendor that audiences have come to expect from a Tanglewood Marionettes production, ‘The Dragon King’ is a heart-warming tale that will thrill young and old alike. ‘Sleeping Beauty’ portrays the familiar tale of Princess Aurora; whose birthday celebration goes awry when the wicked witch arrives and places a curse on her. In this retelling, a painted story book opens to reveal each scene, and beautifully hand-crafted marionettes are brought to life as the dramatic events unfold.”

Also, the company will host a workshop in the fine art of marionette manipulation on Sunday, July 1, at 10 a.m. Participants will experience firsthand what it is like to work a professional-quality marionette that has been balanced and tuned like a fine instrument. Master puppeteers will demonstrate some of the tips and tricks they have learned in over 30 years of experience in the field of puppetry. Participants will be provided with marionettes for the duration of the workshop; this class is recommended for ages 8 and up. Limited space is available. Contact [email protected] or call 288-0829.

Admission to each show costs $10, but a $15 two-day pass is available for those who want to see both performances. The event is general admission. The balcony will be closed.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house. Visit criteriontheatre.org.