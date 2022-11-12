Talk unlocks cryptic lives of Maine’s native herps 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Despite its reputation as a region generally inhospitable to amphibians and reptiles because of its short summers and cool to sub-zero temperatures across seasons, Maine is home to a remarkable number of frogs, salamanders, snakes and turtles.

At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Dr. Stephen Ressel, professor of biology at College of the Atlantic, will give a talk called “Amphibians and Reptiles of Northern New England and Beyond,” which will cover the biology and ecology of amphibians and reptiles native to Maine, as well as tropical species that are related to our native herps.

Ressel is the former director of COA’s Dorr Museum of Natural History. He received his masters and doctoral degrees from the University of Vermont and University of Connecticut, respectively. His graduate work focused on mate choice and sexual selection in the western fence lizard, diet selection in an herbivorous lizard, and the behavioral energetics of temperate versus tropical frogs. He has conducted fieldwork in California, Panama, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. More recently, Ressel has been involved with salamander research in Acadia National Park.

The program will be in person, masked, at the library with online viewing available.

This talk is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. Visit www.swhplibrary.org to register. Email [email protected] or call (207) 244-7065 for assistance and details.