Talk to explore personal genomics

BAR HARBOR — Charlie Wray will talk about the different genetic tests people can do themselves when he speaks at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, June 12, at 7 p.m.

The talk, called “The Expanding World of Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Tests,” is the first in the You: A Novel Gene Story series presented by The Jackson Laboratory and the library. The talk will feature information about the kinds of genetic tests, what they can tell people about their health and ancestors, what they cannot tell people, and why different tests might give people different results.

You: A Novel Gene will explore personal genomics, sometimes called “consumer genomics,” which involves the sequencing, analysis and interpretation of the genome of an individual. Other talks in the series include “a deep dive” into what genes can tell us about cancer and addiction, and the ethical issues surrounding genomics.

Wray, the director of courses and conferences at The Jackson Laboratory, has more than 20 years of educational and research experience across a range of topics in genetics and genomics. At the lab, he is adding blended content to existing courses, launching new programs and running a multistate teacher professional development program. He received his bachelor’s degree from Amherst College and his doctorate from Yale University. He was a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA and UC Berkeley.

This talk is part of Primary Source, an annual cooperative event between the Jesup Memorial Library and The Jackson Laboratory featuring a series of talks about genetics.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].