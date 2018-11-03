Talk features Canadian Maritimes

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library opens a new season of Recent Travel Talks on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. Anna Carr and George Mack, intrepid bicyclists, will talk about their trip to Newfoundland and Labrador this summer, from June 25 to Aug. 2.

A year ago the pair traveled 3,000 miles in Scandinavia. The hills there prepared them for the steep slopes of Labrador. “Both Anna and George are drawn to northern lands,” a press release from the library said. “Perhaps it’s the lack of trees, the big vistas, and the austerity of the land that’s attractive to them.

“They feel it’s a privilege to be where there are so few people. They found the Canadians polite and easy going in general. They didn’t have a flat tire on this trip. With fewer people, there was less trash on the road. Glass and bits of wire are what usually cause tire blowouts on heavily traveled roads.”

Carr and Mack took the ferry from North Sydney to Channel-Port aux Basques and traveled north up the western coast of Newfoundland. From St. Barbe on the Newfoundland coast, they took a ferry over to Quebec, cycled three days north along the eastern shore of Labrador and then back down again.

Returning to Newfoundland, they continued up the western shore to St. Anthony’s, where they visited the Viking museum, L’Anse aux Meadows, and the museum for the Grenfell Mission. Then they took a shuttle bus back down the coast to St Barbe and biked east across Newfoundland to the eastern shore. They biked south toward St John’s and took the ferry back to Nova Scotia. They did all this carrying enough gear to camp out when necessary.

“Despite the strong, predominantly southwestern winds, the intense black flies, the surprisingly high temperatures and the humidity, they had a wonderful trip,” according to the press release. “They’re planning their next adventure, from Glacier National Park north into the Canadian Rockies next summer. Anna and George seem to rise to the occasion, with an attitude that enables them to cope with difficulty. They get into a rhythm and keep it, and so the miles go by.”

This talk is free of charge, and will last about an hour.