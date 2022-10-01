Talk explores how public lands were saved in America

BAR HARBOR — The story of how America’s public lands – our city parks, national forests and wilderness areas – came into being can be traced to a few conservation pioneers and protégés who shaped policy and advocated for open spaces.

Join author Jeffrey Ryan as he talks about his book “This Land Was Saved for You and Me: How Gifford, Pinchot, Frederick Law Olmsted, and a Band of Foresters Rescued America’s Public Lands” during a hybrid talk at the Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

The book traces the path from Olmsted’s first wanderings in Yosemite to the signing of The Wilderness Act in 1964. Along the way, readers meet well-known advocates for America’s lands and waters including Pinchot, Theodore Roosevelt and Aldo Leopold. They are also introduced to many lesser-known people who gave their all to protect forests and wilderness areas.

Ryan also sheds light on the political and economic factors that contributed to both the triumphs and pitfalls in the quest to create national forests, national parks and wilderness areas. In researching the book, Ryan traveled to the places where people lived, worked and were inspired to take up the cause to make public lands accessible to all.

Ryan, a Maine-based author and historian, has a passion for exploring the outdoors on foot and along the dusty paths of history. His travels on thousands of miles on both America’s most famous and lesser-known trails and interest in the history of America’s conservation movement have inspired more than half a dozen books and speaking engagements in 38 states.

This event is a hybrid program and registration is required to attend. Register at jesuplibrary.org/events/ryan or email [email protected].