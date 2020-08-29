Talk explores COVID-19 and the environment

BLUE HILL—Could the COVID–19 catastrophe help us meet the ultimate scientific challenge of the 21st century? On Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 6-7 p.m., Professor Jeremy Jackson, acclaimed ecologist, paleobiologist and conservationist, will address this question in a live webinar, “COVID-19 and the Environment.” Jackson’s talk is part of the Shaw Institute series “Planet In Crisis: Science and Survival.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced industries into lockdown, the global environment dramatically and rapidly improved, providing a glimpse of what a better, more sustainable world could be. Reductions in air and water pollution were dramatic across the Earth. Terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems improved at breakneck speed. Fish in the fabled polluted Venetian canals were suddenly observable in clear water. For the first time in decades, the peaks of the Himalaya were clearly visible from major cities in northern India and Nepal, previously among the most polluted urban areas in the world.

Jackson sees this slowdown as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rethink how we grow back our economies without imperiling the planet. The question is, do we have the vision and capacity to achieve this?

Jackson holds emeritus positions at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and Scripps Institution of Oceanography where he led the Center for Marine Biodiversity and Conservation. Currently, Jackson is a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History and a member of the National Academy of Sciences. He has won numerous international prizes and awards and is the author of over 160 scientific publications and 11 books.

To sign up for this live webinar and participate in a Q&A session after the talk, register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KkPhiaJ2SFeCpOn7IR9a2w.