Tale of near-drowning in 1960 to be told

TREMONT — John Curtis and Glyneta Thomson will make a presentation at the Tremont Historical Society program at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library in Bernard on Monday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m.

Curtis, president of the Surry Historical Society, will make a photographic presentation about a rescue in December 1960 when a Tremont father and two sons were nearly drowned in Surry. According to a press release, “Orville Trask and sons Brian and Philip were driving from Blue Hill to Ellsworth late at night when their 1954 Cadillac hit a washout at the Surry Schoolhouse Bridge and was swept downstream by a flood of water and ice cakes. The car’s headlights remained on and alerted a passing motorist. Residents in the area rescued them.”

Thomson will describe the Surry Historical Society’s project to preserve the old Surry Schoolhouse.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Call 244-2836.