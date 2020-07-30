Friday - Jul 31, 2020
ARTWORK COURTESY OF JENNIFER JUDD MCGEE

Take a Virtual Vacation 

July 30, 2020 by on Arts & living, Lifestyle

MOUNT DESERTIt isn’t easy to go away on vacation this year, so Island Housing Trust invites you to take a Virtual Vacation from the comfort of your home. Your vacation “reservation” will support the creation of year-round homes for MDI’s workers, helping island communities thrive. 

Where would you go – a camp, a cape, a guest house, a summer cottage or a villa – maybe even visit a colony on Mars 

Make your virtual reservations now with a donation to Island Housing Trust. The first $15,000 raised will be matched through a board challenge.  

The planned departure date for Virtual Vacations is Sunday, Aug. 2. But you are invited to set off anytime by making your reservation/donation between July 15 and August 31.  

All those traveling on Virtual Vacations can share their stories with Island Housing Trust on Facebook or Instagram, or by emailing Gail Thompson at [email protected] Learn more or make your donation at www.islandhousingtrust.org/events. Follow IHT on Facebook for updates. 

 

Becky Pritchard

Becky Pritchard

Becky Pritchard covers the town of Bar Harbor, where she lives with her family and intrepid news-dog Joe-Joe. She worked six seasons as a park ranger in Acadia, and still enjoys spending her spare time there.
Becky Pritchard

Latest posts by Becky Pritchard (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *