Take a tour of the islands’ gardens  

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club is hosting “A Tour of Fine Island Gardens” that features six private and public gardens on Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The properties that will be toured include a community sustainable farm, an historic hilltop home and several large oceanside estates with views of Frenchman Bay and the Porcupine Islands.

The tour is a fundraiser to support a variety of community projects and to fund college scholarships for horticulture and environmental study students. All proceeds from the tour and the marketplace at the Mount Desert Island YMCA, which features works of nine artists from the Island Arts Association, go to protect and preserve MDI’s natural resources.

The tour will be held rain or shine and is designed as a self-guided walking tour. There is free parking available for 200 cars. Oli’s Trolley shuttle service to the garden club’s tour headquarters at the MDI YMCA is provided for tour participants. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Pending any changes from the state, a face covering must be worn while using the shuttles.

Tickets may be purchased online and by mail order this month through July 16. Tickets and details are available at the barharborgardenclub.org or by calling (207) 460-8496.