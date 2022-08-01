Sweet Pea’s Cafe Bakes for Breast Cancer  

BAR HARBOR — “Sweet” businesses throughout Maine will soon be designating all sales of a specific dessert, or 50 percent of proceeds from their entire dessert menu, to breast cancer care and research.

The annual event, now in its second year, is called Bakes for Breast Cancer Maine, and this year, Sweet Pea’s Cafe in Bar Harbor is taking part from Aug. 1-7.

“The times of COVID have definitely been challenging for all of us, but we are still here because of those who support us and look forward to doing this event in good times and bad,” said Carol Sneider, founder of Bakes for Breast Cancer.

Since its inception in 1999, Bakes for Breast Cancer has raised over $2 million. To date, over 4,500 different bakeries, cafés, pastry shops, supermarkets and restaurants have participated in annual events in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Cape & Islands and Maine.

Proceeds raised will benefit the nonprofit breast cancer organization Bakes for Breast Cancer, which supports the research of Dr. Rachel Freedman, whose clinical trials focus on treatment for older breast cancer patients.

For more information, visit www.bakesforbreastcancer.org.