Swan’s Islander shares how he found a woolly mammoth

BASS HARBOR — Swan’s Island artist and author Gary Hoyle shares the story of his search for the truth about a mysterious tusk with two conflicting histories – one ancient, one modern – at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. It’s a search that led him to direct the first excavation of a woolly mammoth in Maine and to uncover historical facts about an elephant that inspired P. T. Barnum. It’s a tale he recounts in his new book, “Mystery Tusk: Searching for Elephants in the Maine Woods.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase that evening.

Throughout his life, his work has been at the interface of art and science. For 28 years, he was an exhibits artist and the Curator of Natural History at the Maine State Museum, where he designed and fabricated many of the exhibit elements for the permanent exhibit halls and worked on a team that relocated and restored four historically important wildlife habitat dioramas. His sculptures and paintings have been exhibited in museums and galleries throughout the United States, including at the Wendell Gilley Museum, and at the Aomori Prefecture Museum in Japan.

Hoyle has created exhibits and artistic works for museums and corporations nationwide – his work appears in the book, “Art of Acadia.” He has been an artist-in-residence with Acadia National Park. His dinosaur illustrations toured the United States in “The Dinosaur Show,” sponsored by the National Science Foundation and the Smithsonian Institution.

Reservations and face masks are required for in-person attendance, which is limited to 25 people. A Zoom option will be available. To reserve a seat or register with Zoom, visit http://bassharborlibrary.com/mysterytusk/. For more information, call the library at 244-3798.