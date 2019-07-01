Supreme Court is talk topic

BAR HARBOR — Richard H. Fallon, Jr., a professor at Harvard Law School, will discuss law and legitimacy in the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. This is the second part in the three-part series speaker “Democracy: The Constitution, The Courts and The People,” which is a partnership between the library, the Downeast chapter of the League of Women Voters of Maine and Acadia Senior College.

Fallon, who has written extensively about constitutional law and federal courts law, will mix a theoretical discussion of what “law” and “legitimacy” are in terms of the court as well as answer more practical questions about the changes on the court and what some of the recent rulings mean.

His recent book, “Law and Legitimacy in the Supreme Court” considers judicial legitimacy based on an ideal of good faith in constitutional argumentation. Good faith demands that the justices base their decisions only on legal arguments that they believe to be valid and are prepared to apply to similar future cases.

He will then discuss the recent shifts in the court, including having had Brett Kavanaugh replace Anthony Kennedy. Finally, he will focus on some of the biggest decisions of the year on topics including gerrymandering and census, and discuss whether they are indications of a “legitimacy crisis” on the court.

Fallon is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University, which he attended as a Rhodes Scholar. Before he began teaching, Fallon served as a law clerk to Judge J. Skelly Wright and to Justice Lewis F. Powell of the United States Supreme Court.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be live music before the talk with the Beech Mountain Project and a free, catered reception following the talk.

Contact 288-4245.