Supporting SEALs

BAR HARBOR — The third annual C-4 cocktail fundraiser at Galyn’s on Main Street will take place on Memorial Day, May 28.

The C-4 cocktail was created in house at Galyn’s by Andrew and Stephen Leiser in 2016 for this event. All proceeds from the sale of the cocktail and tips given to bartenders will be shared by the Navy SEAL Foundation and the Charlie H. Keating IV Foundation.

Keating, a friend and family member of Galyn’s staff members, was killed in action while conducting combat operations against ISIS in Iraq on May 3, 2016.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.