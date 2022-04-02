Summer theater camp held at Woodlawn Museum 

ELLSWORTH — Registration for Grand Summer Intensive Theater Camp 2022 is now open. Students in grades 2 through 9 will spend two weeks rehearsing “Into The Woods, Jr.” Camp is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 27 to July 8, excluding July 4. Performances are on July 8 and 9.

This will be the third summer camp at Woodlawn in the “Grand Glen,” where young people enjoy both the performing arts and the outdoors on the Woodlawn Museum grounds.

This summer, students learn and grow as performers while working on a junior version of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods,” which was recently made into a movie starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Johnny Depp. The show takes a creative look at familiar fairy tales, including “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Cinderella.” Sara Hicks and Savannah Hasham will return for their third summer as directors.

Tuition is $450 with scholarships available through the Allen Fitch Fund. Register online at www.grandonline.org/summer-intensives. For more information, email Kim at [email protected]

This summer camp is supported in part by a gift from Camden National Bank.