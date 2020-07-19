Summer reading with the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Everything is different this year, including the Jesup Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program. This year it will be an all-digital summer reading program through Beanstack.

Kids (and their parents) can sign up at jesuplibrary.beanstack.org and start reading and adventuring. For kids ages 0-12 there are summer reading goals where kids can read for certain amounts of times to earn badges as well as “attend” a story time or summer reading event. After they complete their goal, they can earn a prize. Teens from ages 12-18 can complete different events that include exploring MDI, reading, cooking and more to earn badges for prizes.

Miss Mae is doing weekly virtual story times all summer. Check out the Jesup’s Facebook page every Thursday for a new story time.

For information, contact Mae at (207) 288-4245 or [email protected].