Summer organ series set

BAR HARBOR — The Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church presents a summer series of organ recitals. Concerts are held Fridays through Aug. 30 at 12:15 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

The annual concert series was founded in 2007 by Julia Morris-Myers, who at the time was serving as music director for the church. The organ at St. Saviour’s was built and installed by the Visser-Rowland Organ Co. in 1976.

On Aug. 9 the French organist Laurent Jochum, will be playing music of J. S. Bach, including his great Passacaglia, and Mendelssohn. He is the organist for the church of St. Jean Baptiste de Belleville in Paris.

Morris-Myers returns to St. Saviour’s Aug. 16, playing a program of Bach, Romantic pieces and contemporary works. Since leaving Bar Harbor in 2015, she has been the music director at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, Md. and accompanist for the Queen Anne’s Chorale on the Eastern Shore.

The fourth recital, on Aug. 23, will be played by Daniel Pyle, the organist and music director at St. Saviour’s. He will perform works by Bach and his predecessors and by Paul Hindemith. Pyle is also the Musical Director of the Acadia Choral Society, and of the baroque-ensemble Harmonie Universelle. He has also performed with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and the Da Ponte Quartet.

On Aug. 30, Michael Bauer will perform works by Bach, Buxtehude, Duruflé, Vaughan Williams and a number of contemporary composers. Bauer has been one of the two organ professors at the University of Kansas since 1987, and created graduate-programs in church music there.

Admission is free, but donations in support of The Friends of Music Fund that supports these concerts and others throughout the year at St. Saviour’s are requested.