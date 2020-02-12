Summer Festival of the Arts February vacation camp set

BAR HARBOR — Summer Festival of the Arts (SFOA) will begin its 2020 season with the fifth annual February Vacation Camp, held Feb. 17-22 at the Criterion Theatre and the YWCA of Mount Desert Island.

This year’s camp will be inspired by Disney’s hit movie “Frozen,” and will feature musical theater classes in the morning at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, and visual art classes in the afternoons at the YWCA. Musical theater classes will be taught by Alex Newell Taylor and visual art classes will be taught by Paige LeDuc. A free public performance and art show will be on Saturday, February 22 at noon at the Criterion Theatre. Registration is open at sfoamaine.org.