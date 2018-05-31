Summer chorale to begin rehearsals for 50th season

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Summer Chorale will begin rehearsals at Mount Desert Island High School on Wednesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are Wednesdays and some Mondays through the first week in August.

This season marks the chorale’s 50th anniversary. Performances include a gala concert on July 28 at St. Mary’s by-the-Sea, where the chorale was founded in 1968 by John Harms and Allen Sever; a benefit concert on Aug. 2; and performances of Mendelssohn’s “Elijah” on Aug. 3 and 4. Bass-baritone Gordon Hawkins, a winner of the Met Auditions, will sing the title role.

David Schildkret, music director of the chorale, said that all singers are welcome. “There is no audition to join the chorale. We prepare a full program in about seven weeks, so people have to come ready to work!”

Schildkret said that chorale members are both year-round and summer residents, most of whom sing in other choirs during the year. They range in age and work from high school students to professionals and retired people.

To join the chorale, contact the group’s managers, Dave and Marty Ward, at [email protected] Visit summerchorale.org.