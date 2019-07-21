Summer Chorale presents Carmina Burana

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Summer Chorale will perform Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” Aug. 3 and 4 at St. Saviour’s Church.

Music Director will present a brief introduction to the work at 7 p.m. both evenings. The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

Joining the Chorale will be soloists Nathan De’Shon Myers, Kyla McCarrel and Eric Flyte, along with pianists Clayton W. Smith and Colin Graebert.

“Carmina Burana,” first performed in 1937, is based on medieval poetry in a collection found at the abbey in Benediktbeuern in Germany. The texts are in medieval Latin and middle-high German.

The Summer Chorale will perform the version for two pianos and percussion authorized by Orff in 1956.

Admission to all Summer Chorale concerts is by voluntary donation at the door ($20 suggested). Tickets for reserved seats may be purchased in advance at Sherman’s Bookstore, the Northeast Harbor Library and the Southwest Harbor Public Library. Contact 244-0042.