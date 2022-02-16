Students show health care workers some love

BAR HARBOR — Second and sixth graders at Tremont Consolidated School decided to show their love locally this Valentine’s Day. Armed with a giant sign and a carful of goodies donated by Little Notch Bakery in Southwest Harbor, they made their way to Mount Desert Island Hospital, where they were greeted by health care workers who had signs of their own.

The trip to the hospital was the combination of two different efforts by students at the school. The first was a community service project by sixth graders led by Tonya Prentice, a middle school science teacher. Her homeroom advisory class wanted to give back to the community and decided to honor local health care workers.

The second effort was a school-wide change drive where the class that raised the most money would be invited on the special Valentine’s Day mission. In total, the school raised more than $1,400 over five days. The winning class was the second grade.

Students sorted and counted seven buckets full of change, which they had planned to use to pay for baked goods to give out to health care employees. But then the owners of Little Notch Bakery donated 35 boxes of cookies, brownies and more, which allowed the students to donate the money instead.

After leaving the hospital, the students stopped at Northern Light Health Center and Southwest Community Health Center to spread more Valentine’s Day cheer.