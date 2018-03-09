Students present Sunday concert

BAR HARBOR — The Swallowtail Fiddlers and the ShowStoppers, musicians and vocalists from the Conners Emerson and Mount Desert Elementary schools, will perform the next concert in the Sundays at the Jesup series at the library on Sunday, March 18, at 2 p.m.

The Swallowtail Fiddlers, named after the Irish tune “Swallowtail Jig,” are a group of 10 string musicians (nine fiddlers and an upright bassist) who play a mix of traditional Scottish and Irish jigs, reels and hornpipes.

The ShowStoppers are a 23-member show choir, made up of students from Conners Emerson and Mount Desert Elementary School, accompanied by a four-member pit orchestra. Their show this year is a “A Little Bit Batty,” which features songs from songwriter Jim Steinman’s musical career.

Both groups are under the direction of Rebecca Edmondson, Conners Emerson music educator.

Pianist Ed Liu will play the last concert in the series on Sunday, April 8, at 2 p.m.

As with all concerts at the Jesup, this concert is free and open to the public, though donations are gratefully accepted. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected]