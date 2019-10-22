Students named to All-State

BAR HARBOR — Seven Mount Desert Island High School music students were recently accepted in to the Maine Music Educator’s Association Jazz All-State Festival groups.

Finn Hansbury will be the top tenor in the festival’s mixed choir. Winslow Jeffery will play guitar for the girls’ choir. In the Honors Band, Jane Pope will be lead tenor saxophone and Alain Zhang will play second alto saxophone. In the festival Jazz Band, Sarah Knox will play lead trumpet and Quentin Pileggi will play lead trombone. Treyan Nelson will play drums in a festival combo.

The MMEA Jazz All-State Festival is set for Jan. 2-4, 2020.

Auditions for the classical all-state groups are in mid-November.