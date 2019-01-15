Students cap off Music Fest week with concert

Wednesday - Jan 16, 2019
Conners Emerson seventh and eighth grade students performed at a school assembly Friday afternoon to cap off the annual Music Fest week by sharing their new skills. Students perform on flutes they made using PVC pipes and a 3-D printer. ISLANDER PHOTOS BY BECKY PRITCHARD

January 15, 2019 by on Arts & living, Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — Seventh and eighth graders at Conners Emerson School celebrated the end of Music Fest by performing in a school-wide assembly Friday afternoon.

Music Fest is an annual event, according to Assistant Principal Heather Webster. Students each choose a workshop in the musical or performing arts, attend classes throughout the week, and show what they’ve done at the end.

ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD

Friday’s performances included rhythmic basketball, modern and hip hop dance, boogie-woogie blues piano, stage combat, dramatic improvisation, jazz and more.

Students built their own woodwind instruments with technology coordinator Rick Barter, using PVC pipes. Mouthpieces were created on a 3-D printer.

Another group of students wired themselves into an electronic music program to make themselves “human drums.” By tapping themselves, they made the sounds of percussion.

Becky Pritchard covers the town of Bar Harbor, where she lives with her family and intrepid news-dog Joe-Joe. She worked six seasons as a park ranger in Acadia, and still enjoys spending her spare time there.
