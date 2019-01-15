Students cap off Music Fest week with concert

BAR HARBOR — Seventh and eighth graders at Conners Emerson School celebrated the end of Music Fest by performing in a school-wide assembly Friday afternoon.

Music Fest is an annual event, according to Assistant Principal Heather Webster. Students each choose a workshop in the musical or performing arts, attend classes throughout the week, and show what they’ve done at the end.

Friday’s performances included rhythmic basketball, modern and hip hop dance, boogie-woogie blues piano, stage combat, dramatic improvisation, jazz and more.

Students built their own woodwind instruments with technology coordinator Rick Barter, using PVC pipes. Mouthpieces were created on a 3-D printer.

Another group of students wired themselves into an electronic music program to make themselves “human drums.” By tapping themselves, they made the sounds of percussion.