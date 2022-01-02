Student artwork on display at Northeast Harbor Library

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library will start the new year with an art exhibit featuring works by Mount Desert Elementary School students.

Art teacher Shannon Westphal shares, “While many things are still unknown, it has been such a blessing to have the art program at MDES back up and running in its full capacity. These pieces are a sample of some of the things we have been working on this year. You will find classics such as figure drawing by kindergarten and a variety of landscapes by third through sixth grade. You will also find some more open-ended work that is based on the elements of art and principles of design created by some of the seventh and eighth graders.

Having this work all hung together is always one of the highlights of my year. Being surrounded by student work always snaps into place how lucky I am to teach art in such a supportive community.”

The show will be at the library January and February and available to view during operating hours. To make a special trip to the library to see the exhibit, call ahead to (207) 276-3333 to check availability of the room.

For more information, including scheduling future exhibits, email Kate Young at [email protected].