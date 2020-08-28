SOUTHWEST HARBOR – On Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m. in an online event sponsored by the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Shelia Nataraj Kirby, Ph.D., and Ann Luther will present “The Struggle for Women’s Suffrage: Revisiting our History, Rededicating our Future.”

Kirby and Luther will speak about the women who led the suffrage movement and the historic victory they won by securing suffrage. They will also highlight some of the compromises that split the movement and the consequences of this split, which left many voters without the right to vote.

Kirby was a senior economist at RAND, a nonprofit think tank, for over 30 years and served in several management positions, including acting and associate director of the RAND Washington office. She also had a joint appointment as an adjunct professor of economics and public policy at The George Washington University, where she taught at the graduate level for 25 years.

Luther is the treasurer of the League of Women Voters Maine (LWVME) and chairs the LWVME Advocacy Committee. She previously served as both the president and co-president of the LWVME. She is active in the LWV-Downeast and hosts a monthly radio show, The Democracy Forum, on WERU. To register for this virtual event and to receive a link to the Zoom presentation, email the library at [email protected]