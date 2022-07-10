Stretch body, mind at Northeast Harbor Library

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library will host two free outdoor yoga story times this summer with Bala Bee Yoga. The sessions will be held on Mondays, July 11 and Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. on the library lawn. All ages are welcome, and children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Instructor Genevieve Billings will pair yoga with a story, teaching yoga poses and breathing. Families will act out the story with yoga poses while learning more about the benefits of yoga.

Billings is a certified yoga instructor with a background in early childhood education. She is the owner of Bala Bee Yoga based in Ellsworth.

Participants are welcome to attend just one or both sessions, and no registration is required.

These events are part of the Northeast Harbor Library summer reading program. For more information about the library’s summer events, go to the library’s Facebook page or https://nehlibrary.org.