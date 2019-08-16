Storyteller to tell night sky tales

MOUNT DESERT — Hope Lewis of Seal Cove will present “Night Sky Stories” Monday, Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

A retired teacher who “just couldn’t stay retired,” Lewis is a member of the Lovers Of Old & New Stories (LOONS) Storytelling Guild and President of Northeast Storytelling. Her stories are crafted to appeal to the entire family.

“Don’t forget we have a telescope available for check-out and a great collection of books on night sky exploration,” the librarians added.

Contact 276-3333.