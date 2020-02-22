Storyteller to portrays Cordelia Stanwood

BAR HARBOR — Acadia Senior College will host storyteller Jude Lamb at noon on Feb. 28, 2020 at Birch Bay Village. Lamb will portray Cordelia Stanwood, sharing something of Ms. Stanwood’s life and passion for birds.

Cordelia Stanwood lived from 1865 to 1958. She was a self-taught ornithologist and photographer in the early 20th century and named her Ellsworth homestead Birdsacre. Her studies of birds, including many of her photographs, were included in early bird identification books. She wrote magazine articles on birds and was widely published.

Today her home is on the National Historic Register. Birdsacre is now a bird sanctuary and has a nature center displaying many examples of taxidermy birds, as well as eggs and nests. The property encompasses 200 acres of woodland, with hiking trails, near the heart of the city of Ellsworth.

Lamb, a graduate of College of the Atlantic, is a resident of Lamoine. Cordelia Stanwood is the latest in her growing list of story performances, bringing to life Maine women from the past.

The event is open to the public and is part of Acadia Senior College’s monthly Food for Thought lunch and lecture series. A hot buffet lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and costs $12. The lecture is free.

Reservations are required for both the lunch and the lecture. The deadline to sign up is noon on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Contact 288-9500.