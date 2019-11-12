Story slam at the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — The next Words Unleashed! Story Slam, hosted by Jeff Miller, will be held at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

The theme is “Family Gathering.”

“Stop by and share your own family gathering story,” organizers said. “Emcee Jeff Miller will keep you laughing and you will not want to miss these great stories.”

The setup is similar to “The Moth” Radio Hour on NPR. All stories are true, first-person stories that are five minutes or shorter.

“Is there something that happens every year at your families’ gathering? Does your aunt ask inappropriate questions? Or maybe there a year someone ruined the meal by starting a grease fire? Come tell us all about it or just come to listen to the stories of your friends and neighbors.”

Contact 288-4245.