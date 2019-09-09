BAR HARBOR — Jeff Miller will emcee the next Words Unleashed! Story Slam on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The theme of the night’s slam is “I’ll never do that again” and everyone is welcome to share a story that fits the theme.

The story slam follows the form of the popular “The Moth” events and radio program. All stories are true, first-person stories that are five minutes or shorter that fit the theme. At the end of each slam, the theme for the next slam is chosen.

Contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245.