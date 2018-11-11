BAR HARBOR — The next Words Unleashed! Story Slam at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. will have the theme “in over your head.”

At the event, participants sign up to tell true, first-person stories without notes. Each story should be no more than five minutes long.

Jeff Miller serves as emcee for the slam. “Come tell a tale or listen to the stories of your friends and neighbors,” a statement from the library said. At the end of each slam, the theme for the next slam is chosen.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.