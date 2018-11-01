Storks, cats and gorillas

BAR HARBOR — Explore Africa, or at least a part of it, at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Leslie Clapp and Blaise deSibour will speak about and share photographs from their safari trip through South Africa, well as their visits to Uganda and Rwanda.

In South Africa, Clapp and deSibour began with the Western Cape’s Cederberg Mountains, and the famous Garden Route, which begins on Western Cape’s Mossel Bay and ends Eastern Cape’s Storms River Mouth. From there they visited the Cape of Good Hope before heading east to Blyde River Canyon, Kruger National Park and the Drakensberg Mountains. They then left South Africa’s rugged coastline and semi-desert interior for Uganda’s equatorial forests and the Nile.

They also will show pictures of their many animal encounters including the bizarre shoebill stork, endangered mountain gorillas and countless big cats.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.