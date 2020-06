BAR HARBOR — You can now take a virtual tour of the 128-acre Stone Barn Farm property, which Maine Coast Heritage Trust acquired last year to manage as a public preserve. The farm’s iconic stone barn is at the intersection of Crooked Road and Norway Drive.

MCHT land steward Douglas McMullin, who has been preparing the preserve for visitors, leads a virtual tour of the property. The video can be found at mcht.org/video/tour-stone-barn-farm/.